Arrest at last for Christmas Eve robbery on Spain’s Costa Almeria

POLICE have at last made an arrest for a robbery in Almeria City on Christmas Eve.

Investigators have detained 25-year-old AA on suspicion of breaking into an establishment in the Avenida Cabo de Gata.

The thief had used stones to smash a window and yanked out a wooden board which had been covering it up to get it.

The robber really did a job on the place, getting away with 30 hookah pipes, 10 speakers, two computers and the cash register, among other items.

Exhaustive investigations eventually led the police to identity the 25-year-old as responsible, and this week he was located and cuffed.