Growing tourist demand for Spain’s holiday island Mallorca doubles flights at Palma airport

GROWING tourist demand for Mallorca has significantly increased the number of flights scheduled to take off and land at the island’s airport in July.

A total of 210 flights are programmed for today Wednesday July 1 compared with 85 yesterday, according to figures from airport operator AENA.

Of these, 66 are domestic routes and 144 are services coming in from or going to European destinations.

The average number of daily flights at Palma’s Son Sant Joan this month is currently expected to be in the regions of 250, going up to some 300 in August, based on the forecasts for slots.

At the same time, a number of hotel chains have announced plans to start reopening establishments on Mallorca this month.