Hotels in Spain holiday island Mallorca getting ready to welcome tourists in July

HOTEL chains are getting ready to gradually reopen establishments in Mallorca’s beach resorts and to welcome back tourists in July.

In what is an anything but typical summer season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, somewhere between one in four and a third of the island’s hotels are expected to have their doors open next month, according to reports.

This could gradually increase, as and when the number of flight connections, especially on international routes, goes up and demand grows.

The imminent relaxation on non-essential overseas travel in the UK and allowing British holidaymakers to visit destinations like Spain without having to quarantine when they return could push up bookings further, Mallorca’s hotel sector hopes.

Although the development of the coronavirus situation in tourist markets and in the Balearic Islands is a further factor at play.

As it stands, Melia Hotels International is opening the Palma Bay next to the island capital’s Congress Palace this week, and plans to open the Calvia Beach in Magaluf shortly.

Another Melia establishment lined up to restart activities by the end of July is the company’s emblematic Hotel de Mar. The firm is also preparing for the reopening of the Sol Cala d’Or in the south-east of the island.

“Due to the archipelago’s greater dependence on international tourism and the uncertainty on how demand will develop in the summer months, the company’s commitment is firm: to open as many hotels as possible to reactivate employment and the destination”, the company stated.

Rui, which took part in the Balearics’ pilot tourism project with its Concordia and Bravo hotels, has scheduled the opening of two more establishments in July, while Mallorca-based company Iberostar opened the Cristina in Playa de Palma a couple of weeks ago, and plans further re-openings on the island shortly.

Other firms announcing they are gradually opening up Mallorca establishments to guests as the summer season gets fully underway are Be Live Hotels, Protur, Hipotels, Gripo Piñero and Viva Hotels.