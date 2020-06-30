Culture coming to the streets of the Costa Almeria’s Huercal-Overa this summer

CULTURE will be out on the streets of Huercal-Overa this summer.

The local council’s “Huercalida 2020” programme features 11 open-air events over the coming weeks.

Presenting the programme, Huercal-Overa Culture councillor Belen Martinez said it was aimed at all tastes, and at both adults and children.

The councillor stressed that her department had in designing the programme taken into account the development of the Covid-19 pandemic and the established measures allowing for cultural activities so events can be held safely.

At each event there will be strict compliance with safety regulations on social distancing and hygiene and a limit on maximum numbers, and wearing face masks will be obligatory.

The programme begins next Tuesday March 7 with the “¡Qué empiece ya!” show for children in the Úrcal church square. The same show will be put on in Santa Maria de Nieva and other locations around the municipality throughout July.

There will also be live music, including a performance by the Joaquin Rubio Jazz Quartet on July 22 in the municipal park, flamenco the following night in the Plaza de España and Copla on July 24 in the Plaza de la Constitucion.

The grand finale to Huercalida 2020 will be the ‘Rain of Stars’ from Huercal-Overa castle.

Martinez clarified that all the outdoor events are free of charge and invited local residents to “enjoy culture on the street, complying with all the established safety measures, in this atypical summer for everyone.”