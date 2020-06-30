Costa Almeria’s Cuevas “green lung” park works set for summer end completion

MAJOR works on the Cuevas del Almanzora park the local council describes as the municipality’s “green lung” are progressing at a pace and should be completed by the end of August or beginning of September.

The €400,000 Luis Siret park project got back up and running a few weeks back following a paralysis of the works due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Improvements are being carried out throughout the 13,000 square metres of the park. They include placing power cables underground, creating a new pathway around the park, installing new children’s play areas, a 20-metre long zip line, picnic and ping-pong tables and better lighting.

There will also be a ‘pipican’ zone for dogs

Cuevas council is funding 65 per cent of the cost of the works and the Almeria provincial council the other 35 per cent.