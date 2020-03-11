Costa Almeria watercourse repairs in Cuevas del Almanzora progressing well







REPAIRS to the La Muleria and Guazamara watercourses are progressing well, Cuevas del Almanzora council reported.

The Segura Hydrographic Confederation, which comes under the Ministry for Ecological Transition, is carrying out works on the ramblas to put right the damage caused by last September’s extreme weather events and to create a protection zone for properties in the event of possible flooding.

Cuevas Agriculture and Environment councillor Miriam Quintana said the works had been “much demanded by residents and are very necessary due to the important problems of lack of communication and the risks in the area when it rains a lot.

Just short of €900,000 is being invested in shoring up the sides of and addressing flow and erosion issues on the La Muleria watercourse. A further €394,000 is going into the Guazamara works.

The current actions follow the emergency works carried out by the local authority at the end of last year.