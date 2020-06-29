Important investment in Spain’s Costa Almeria village services, infrastructure and employment

SERVICES and infrastructure in four Almanzora municipalties are benefitting from a more than €500,000 investment.

The cash allocation for modernisations and improvements in Albanchez, Cobdar, Lijar and Oria is managed by the Almeria provincial council under the PFEA Rural Employment Development Plan, and is also creating 5,000 working days in the four localities.

The most extensive works are being carried out in Oria. They include upgrades to the Social Hall, putting down paving on a number of roads, smartening up the Ogarite public laundry and environmental maintenance.

Among the projects in Lijar are park and garden maintenance and various works on the Filabres-Llano Jaraiz Rural Public School.

Green zones are one of the main focuses of attention in Cobdar, with weeding, pruning and clearing set to be carried out. There will also be painting works in areas like the municipal swimming pool and the Plaza de la Cruz, while new fencing will go up in the recreation area.

Various works will be carried out in Albanchez, among them the installment of a wooden railing on the Pilar hill and a series of improvement to the Calle Real outdoor exercise area.

Diputacion de Almeria PFEA deputy Matilde Diaz paid a recent visit to the four localities to see how the works were coming along.

The deputy described the PFEA as “one of the most powerful tools the Diputacion has to create employment in the smallest municipalities.”