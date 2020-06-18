Green light for final project under multi-million energy efficiency plan for Spain’s Costa Almeria

THE Almeria provincial council has given the green light to the final project under a €16 million energy efficiency plan covering 32 municipalities in the Levante, Los Velez and Almanzora regions.

The works to install LED technology public lighting in Partaloa are the last of the Low Carbon Economy Plan, which according to the Diputacion produce a more than 60 per cent saving in municipal electricity bills.

Almeria Development deputy Oscar Liria highlighted the importance of the works.

“They mean an important financial saving for the councils, reduce CO2 emissions and light contamination, and modernise the lighting in out towns and villages,” he commented.,

Eighty per cent of the funding for efficient energy plan came from the European Regional Development Fund through the Ecological Transition Ministry’s IDEA Institute for Energy Saving and Diversification. The Almeria provincial council provided 15 per cent and the local councils the remaining five per cent.

The municipalities which have benefited from the plan are: Albanchez, Albox, Antas, Arboleas, Armuña, Bacares, Bayarque, Bedar, Cantoria, Chercos, Chirivel, Cobdar, Huercal-Overa, Lijar, Los Gallardos, Lubrin, Lúcar, Macael, María, Olula del Rio, Oria, Partaloa, Pulpi, Purchena, Sierro, Somontin, Sorbas, Sufli, Taberno, Urracal, Velez-Blanco, Velez-Rubio and Zurgena.