Swiss startup airline FlyBAIR launching with flights to Spain holiday Mallorca

AMID the doom and gloom for the coronavirus crisis-hammered air travel industry comes the news that Swiss startup airline FlyBAIR is launching next month with two flights to Mallorca.

The airline’s inaugural services will take off on July 18 from Bern and Sion in Switzerland.

More routes will be added over the coming months, beginning with Greek holiday islands Rhodes and Crete in August, and followed in September by Andalucia city Jerez and Menorca, and Kos and Preveza in Greece.

Bern-based FlyBAIR had been due to take to the skies in May, but the Covid-19 crisis put back the launch two months.

“All the people behind this project, my team and I have been looking forward to the maiden flight for months”, the airline’s CEO Jose Gonzalez commented.

“It is the result of hard work. Now we can celebrate in two Swiss regions, in German and in French.”