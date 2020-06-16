Air Nostrum programmes flights connecting French Riviera and Spain’s Costa del Sol and Mallorca and Ibiza holiday hotspots

AIR Nostrum is programming flights connecting Nice on the French Riviera and Spanish holiday hotspots the Costa del Sol and Mallorca and Ibiza in the Balearic Islands.

The airline announced there will be flights between the French city and the two islands and Malaga on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from July 17 to September 13.

The company emphasized that it has implemented “a series of measures to guarantee passenger and staff safety”, and reported it is complying with the recommendations set out by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).