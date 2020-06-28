Spain’s Regional President Celebrates Madrid’s First Day of ZERO Covid-19 Deaths

Madrid celebrated its first day without any Covid-19 deaths today, for the first time since the pandemic started.

ISABEL Díaz Ayuso, Madrid’s Regional President, announced the good news today on her Twitter post, stating: “Great news: Yesterday was the first day that Madrid did not register deaths due to #COVID19. Together we can ensure that this nightmare is not repeated.”

Madrid registered two Covid-19 deaths from coronavirus in the region yesterday, three fewer than on Friday, but none today. However, Madrid remains one of the regions still registering the most new Covid-19 infections. Nevertheless, the current statistics are considerably lower than a few weeks ago, and steadily declining, according to the health authorities.

Around 118 infections were registered across Spain today, with most of the new infections registered in Aragón (48), followed by Madrid (20), Catalunia (14) and Andalucia (12), as reported.