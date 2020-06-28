Spain’s Tourism Industry Sighs with Relief as New Coronavirus Cases & Deaths Decline Sharply Despite Outbreaks

According to Spain’s Ministry of Health, the number of new coronavirus cases has declined sharply in the last 24 hours, despite the soaring outbreaks over the last few days.

APPROXIMATELY 118 infections were registered today – a significantly lower figure than yesterday’s 191 cases. That brings Spain’s total number of infected to date to 248,770. Most of the new infections pertain to Aragón (48), followed by Madrid (20), Catalunia (14) and Andalucia (12). The numbers have declined despite the high number of outbreaks across the country. Of the current 20 active outbreaks, at least half are concentrated in Andalucia, which has caused concern amongst holidaymakers and the tourism industry, as reported.

On a positive note, the number of deaths from the disease have also declined. There were just two deaths registered across the whole of the country today, compared to three yesterday. The death toll currently hovers around 28,343. Spain registered 13 deaths over the last seven days. Of those, five were registered in Madrid, three in Castilla y León and one each in the regions of Asturias, Catalunia, Castilla-La Mancha, Valencia and La Rioja.