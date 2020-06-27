Landslide traps and kills Velez-Blanco labourer on Spain’s Costa Almeria

A LANDSLIDE trapped and killed a labourer working on laying pipes in Velez-Blanco on Friday, the Andalucia regional government’s 112 emergency service reported.

The call came through in the early evening that a worker was trapped in a ditch on the Balsa de Lara lane.

Guardia Civil, the Levante firefighting service, Local Police and Velez-Blanco Civil Protection rushed to the scene, while an EPES health emergencies team flew in by helicopter.

Sadly, the emergencies team could only confirm the death of the 51-year old.

Firefighters rescued the body from the ditch.