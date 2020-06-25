Police cuff suspected thief for targeting vans in Mallorca capital Palma

POLICE have arrested a suspected thief for breaking into numerous vans in Mallorca capital Palma.

According to reports the 42-year old had a lengthy criminal record for robbery, and investigators had been on the hunt for him in relation to 16 thefts in recent months from vans parked, in most of the cases, out on the city’s streets.

Police said all the robberies had been in the same area, mainly at night, and using the same method to get into the vehicles.

The probable thinking behind the break-ins, police said, was knowing that many van owners leave their work tools stored in the back of their vehicles. Hence the thief was going after items of value.