Knife-wielding thief cuffed after pharmacy robbery in Spain’s Mallorca

A KNIFE-WIELDING thief suspected of robbing at least five businesses in Palma is under arrest.

National Police detained the 44-year-old the day after a pharmacy in the island capital was targeted first thing in the morning.

The robber reportedly pretended to be looking for glasses, but was behaving oddly. He suddenly pulled out a knife from his pocket and went towards the shop assistant, who fled. He then emptied the cash till and made off.

Police connected the hit on the pharmacy with several other robberies in the city under investigation. The first dates back to November last year.

A thief entered an establishment in Calle San Miguel de Palma and put a knife to the back of one of the staff members at the same time as grabbing all the takings.

It was much the same story in an incident at a business near the bullring later that month, in a robbery in Calle Sindicato de Palma at the beginning of January and one in Calle Jaume Balmes last month.

The 44-year-old turned out to have a lengthy police record, mainly for robberies with violence and intimidation.

The National Police have stressed that uniformed and plain-clothes officer patrols have been stepped up to ensure greater security for business which are remaining open throughout the State of Alarm.