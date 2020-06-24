Document donation provides important insight in Costa Almeria town Adra’s local history

HISTORIC documentation relating to the origin of the construction of Adra’s landmark ‘Puente del Rio’ bridge now form part of the municipal archives.

Local resident Maria Jose Mullor decided to donate the ledgers from the years 1934 to 1954 to Adra council after finding them abandoned.

This week the council members formally accepted the donation with the votes in favour of all the political groups with representation.

Adra Mayor Manuel Cortes thanked Maria Jose in the name of the people of Adra for her “generosity” in “donating these books which form part of our history.”

The books, which have been formally included on the inventory of municipal property, give an insight into the development of Adra over the last century, the council said. The local authority also expressed the hope that before too long the ledgers will be put on show to the public when the Covid-19 pandemic situation allows.