Coronavirus Loo Roll Demand Keeps Spanish Paper Industry in Good Shape

CORONAVIRUS did not get in the way of one Spanish industry – paper and loo roll. The country’s paper manufacturing sector, including toilet paper, has grown by 1.1% in the first four months of 2020 – despite COVID-19.

The production of toilet and sanitary paper grew by 1.6% alone, with an 11.4% increase in April.

President of the Spanish governing body of paper manufacturers, ASPAPEL, Jordi Mercader welcomed the news of the growth during what had been a tough time for most businesses and industries. He said ASPAPEL could also report a 4.5% growth in paper manufacturing in 2019.

-- Advertisement --



He said: “The existence of a strong national paper industry has allowed, during the pandemic, to meet demand and avoid shortages of essential products.

“Products such as toilet and sanitary papers, packaging for food, drink or pharmaceuticals and graphic papers for communication, information, leisure and culture, among others, are all manufactured by the Spanish paper industry,” he said.

Mr Mercader said that paper manufacturing was an essential sector in the Spanish economy and it had been the huge effort of workers and paper companies that had helped to keep things going during the pandemic. He said the industry was committed to playing a key part in rebuilding the Spanish economy post coronavirus.