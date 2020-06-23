Tennis ace tests positive to COVID-19

WORLD number one tennis ace Novak Djokovic has tested positive to COVID-19 it was revealed this afternoon.

The tennis star and his wife Jelena are the latest in a line of people who have the virus after attending his exhibition tournament in Zadar, Croatia over the weekend.

Players Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric took to social media yesterday to confirm they had tested positive and apologised if they caused anyone any harm. They urged everyone who had encountered them to get tested. The Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic had also tested positive after attending the Adria Tour.

-- Advertisement --



Overnight it has been confirmed that Djokovic’s trainer Marco Panichi has also tested positive to the deadly virus.

The tournament started in Belgrade in Serbia before moving to Zadar and stands were packed with fans. It is reported that Djokovic had arranged nights out in Belgrade during the tournament for players and they were all photographed dancing together.

Djokovic has confirmed he is self-isolating for two weeks to prevent the virus from spreading further.