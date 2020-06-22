Coronavirus Outbreak at Djokovic Tennis Tournament

A TOURNAMENT arranged by world number one tennis ace Novak Djokovic in Croatia has been hit by the coronavirus.

Four people have found to be positive to Covid-19, including two players, and dozens more are being tested, including the Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, after attending the Adria Tour event.

The exhibition tournament took place in the coastal town of Zadar and authorities have banned visits to nursing homes and hospitals in the area as a result of the outbreak.

Players Grigor Dmitrov, from Bulgaria, and Borna Coric, from Croatia, are among those who tested positive. Djokovic’s team said the tennis star had been tested when he returned home to Serbia.

Grigor Dmitrov took to Instagram to encourage anyone who came into contact with him at the tournament to get tested and apologised for any harm he may have caused.