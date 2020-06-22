Three arrests in Mallorca pool theft investigation

A GUARDIA Civil investigation into the theft of two swimming pools with a total value of some €16,000 from an Inca industrial estate had led to three arrests.

The first theft was back in March. The trio are suspected of getting into the premises of the company which sells the pools on the Santa Maria industrial complex at night and using a lorry crane to pinch the pool valued at €7,000.

-- Advertisement --



Last week the business suffered a second pool robbery. This time the thieves took not only a nine-metre long pool, but also the trailer it was loaded onto.

Inca Guardia Civil investigators reached the conclusion the same individuals were responsible for both robberies.

The Guardia located one of the stolen pools being installed at a house undergoing reforms in Son Ferriol, immediately halting the works. They found the second pool plus trailer in the property’s garage.