Owner thwarts robbery at business in capital of Spain holiday destination Mallorca after scuffle with burglar

A PALMA business owner thwarted a robbery at his outlet in the centre of Mallorca capital Palma after a scuffle with the burglar.

He and his partner were spending Wednesday night in the business’s storeroom following an attempted break-in a few days earlier. On that occasion, someone had forced open and damaged the door, and it had yet to be repaired.

-- Advertisement --



At about 5.30am the pair heard glass smashing. They immediately set off the alarm and went to investigate. They found a broken display cabinet and someone inside trying to make off with the cash register.

The business owner tried to stop the thief, leading to a violent struggle between the two of them. The robber hit the businessman several times, causing injuries which later needed medical attention.

At this point the police arrived and cuffed the burglar.

Investigators have linked the 48-year old to three other recent break-ins in shops in the same area.

Police said the investigation remains open and further arrests have not been ruled out.