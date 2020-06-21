Violent clash between gangs in capital of Spain’s holiday island Mallorca ends in 10 arrests

A VIOLENT clash between two groups in the centre of Mallorca’s capital Palma in the early hours of Sunday morning ended in 10 arrests.

Police reported that a bunch of youngsters had gathered to drink and party in the Plaza Porta d’ES Camp area not far from Palma seafront when a reveller from one group attacked one from the other bunch and a mass fight broke out.

Fists and glass bottles were flying, leaving a number of the youngsters injured, although none seriously, police said.

When police arrived they cordoned off the zone and detained five from each group.

Police are investigating what set off the confrontation.