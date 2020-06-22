Crowds out at village fiestas on Spain holiday Mallorca this summer

CROWDS are out at town and village fiestas this summer in Mallorca due to the health risks from the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 26 municipalities have signed an agreement with the FELIB Balearic Island Local Entities Federation under which they confirm that events “will not be celebrated as normal.”

The agreement refers to the necessity of not staging anything involving large or uncontrolled gatherings, which would make social distancing difficult.

The idea is that local authorities focus instead on alternative activities aimed at local residents to avoid an influx of large numbers of people from other localities and therefore larger crowds.

The document recommends each council tries to get consensus among all political groups on the maximum number of events to go ahead and modifies protocols in accordance with the situation in each locality.

FELIB said the aim was to follow health authority safety and prevention recommendations, while not completely going without celebrations this year.

“Fiestas this summer cannot be celebrated as we are traditionally used to”, stressed association president Antoni Salas.

FELIB appealed to the islands’ population for their “understanding” given the current health crisis and called for their collaboration “to beat the virus, keeping to the safety measures.”