Spain’s traditional Night of San Juan fiesta celebrations by pre-booking only in Mallorca resort Deia

COASTAL towns in many areas of Spain have called off next week’s Night of San Juan celebrations and bonfires on beaches to avoid large gatherings and the associated risks stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Balearic holiday island Mallorca is no exception. Palma, Calvia, Llucmajor, Alcudia, Manacor, Andratx and Felanitx are all planning to close their municipal beaches to the public on the night of June 23 to make sure no San Juan festivities go ahead.

But fashionable resort Deia has come up with a different idea. The local council is going to stage celebrations, but anyone who wants to go along has to pre-book.

Posting on social media, the municipal administration explained that this year’s events have been adapted to safety rules and measures designed to prevent coronavirus infection.

This means the maximum number allowed on the beach is 150, and hence the requirement to get a free ticket up front from the town hall.