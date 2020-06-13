Beaches in Brit holiday favourite Magaluf out of bounds for Spain’s San Juan celebrations

THE beaches of Mallorca Brit holiday favourite Magaluf will be out of bounds for the traditional San Juan celebrations and bonfires.

The local Calvia council has decided to join island capital Palma in closing all the municipal beaches on the night of June 23 to avoid the crowds the mid-summer festivity usually attracts and the associated potential risk of Covid-19 infection.

Like Palma, the Calvia authority maintains it would be difficult to ensure compliance with the maximum numbers of people allowed on beaches, with social distancing and with the obligatory use of face masks.

Calvia council’s decision means beaches in popular localities like Santa Ponsa and Palmanova, as well as the island’s party capital Magaluf, will be off limits to the public from 8pm the 23rds of this month to 8am the following day.