COVID-19 cases linked to Bolivian flight increase in Murcia

THREE people who brought corona virus into Spain from Bolivia earlier this month are now being linked to 16 new cases in Murcia.

The three arrived in Murcia on June 3 after flying into Madrid and the first cases were identified on June 17.

Authorities are desperately trying to track down everyone who travelled on the same flight at the three Bolivians. So far they have identified 60 people who have been in contact with them and they have been sent into quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus.

Health chiefs have also reported a new outbreak in Canada del la Cruz with two people from the same family testing positive to the virus. Four other members of the family are being tested today.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Murcia is 150.