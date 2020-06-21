Spain Isolates 11 People in Murcia After a Man Travelling from Bolivia to Madrid Caused a Small Outbreak

A small outbreak is being investigated in Murcia which, according to the Ministry of Health, has stemmed from a traveller who journeyed from Madrid to Bolivia.

Although there are only 11 people who have tested positive in the province of Murcia, there are currently around 50 people in quarantine.

All of these people share a common thread: they all had contact with this man who travelled from Bolivia, this is known as an ‘index case’.

The Epidemiology branch of the Ministry of Health has detected that 11 people who tested positive had come into contact with the traveller from Bolivia.

An additional 50 individuals have been placed in quarantine and are being followed up by primary care physicians although the first cases were detected as early as June 17.

In Murcia, there are currently 87 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus, four more than yesterday. Amongst other issues, the arrival of imported cases is very troubling and even more so as 100 international flights have landed this Sunday in Spain, marking the first day into the ‘new normality’.