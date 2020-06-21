WATCH: Firefighters battling fast-moving blaze in Cabrera mountains in Carboneras and Mojacar on Spain’s Costa Almeria

FIREFIGHTERS are currently batting a fast-moving wildfire which broke out earlier on Sunday afternoon in the Llanos de Anton area of the Sierra Cabrera in Carboneras and which by early evening had reached the Mojacar mountains.

#IFCarboneras (#Almería). Cuando vemos estas imágenes tomadas desde el Avión de Coordinación y Vigilancia ACO-4, entiendes por qué no tenemos vehículos pesados en el incendio. Pendientes de vértigo. pic.twitter.com/rv74AldpcY — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) June 21, 2020

The Andalucia Infoca wildfire prevention service reported the blaze is in an area of steep mountain sides, making it difficult for heavy vehicles to get to it.

The latest update from Infoca says there are seven helicopters and five planes on the job of putting out the fire, along with seven groups of forest firefighters.

Infoca said the teams are working in conditions of 20-kilometre an hour winds, the fire on land covered with easily burning terrain.

Smoke from the blaze was clearly visible from Mojacar Playa and Turre by later afternoon, and has continued to move in the Mojacar direction.