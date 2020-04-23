WATCH: Wildfire fanned by strong winds in Cuevas del Almanzora on Spain’s Costa Almeria

A WILDFIRE is raging through an area of hilly countryside in Cuevas del Almanzora.

🟠 DECLARADO #IFCuevasDelAlmanzora (#Almería). Medios: 4 grupos de #BomberoForestales, 1 técnico de operaciones, 2 agentes de medio ambiente, 2 autobombas, 1 helicóptero de transporte y extinción y bomberos.🎥 Vemos el fuerte viento que sopla en la zona. Fuente: @bomberoslevante Zveřejnil(a) Plan Infoca dne Čtvrtek 23. dubna 2020

The Plan Infoca Andalucia firefighting service reported that a transport and extinction helicopter is helping with the effort to put out the blaze, which broke out earlier this afternoon.

Infoca also reported that strong gusts of wind have been complicating the job of bringing the flames under control.



