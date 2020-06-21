Spain’s traditional Night of San Juan celebrations banned on beaches up and down the Costa Almeria

THE traditional Night of San Juan festivities are banned this year on beaches up and down the Costa Almeria due to the potential health risk from large gatherings in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

On Saturday both Mojacar and Garrucha councils announced prohibitions on the celebrations The Mojacar proclamation states that camping on, having bonfires, barbecues or picnics, or merely using municipal beaches will not be allowed. The beaches will in fact be closed from 9pm on June 23 to 8am the next day.

Celebratory events are are also out in any public space.

Three days earlier Cuevas del Almanzora council made the same decision on San Juan, affecting the beaches of Palomares and Villaricos.

Pulpi has also now cancelled San Juan celebrations on the beaches of San Juan de los Terreros. The local authority said there will be Guardia Civil, Local Police and Civil Protection patrols to ensure no one tries to break the rules.