Spain Confirms Declining New Covid-19 Cases as it Prepares to Welcome Tourists from Tomorrow

Spain’s Ministry of Health has confirmed that new infections have decreased slightly in the last 24 hours, as the country prepares to open its first borders to receive its first international visitors tomorrow.

Around 134 more people were diagnosed with the disease today, compared to 154 yesterday. Again most of the cases pertain to Madrid (45), followed by Catalunia (25) and Aragon (18). Spain’s total number infected has risen to 245,938, making it the third country in Europe with the most number of cases, behind Russia (576,952) and the United Kingdom (301,815). The declining number of new Covid-19 infections spells good news for tourists planning to holiday in Spain this summer. The country will welcome around 100 flights tomorrow with its first influx of tourists, as reported.

In terms of serious cases of the infection, 101 have been hospitalised in the last seven days, with six needing intensive care treatment. The country also registered seven fatalities from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, with around 36 deaths from the disease in the last seven days. However, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Ceuta, Extremadura, Galicia, Melilla, Murcia, Navarra and La Rioja have not reported any deaths in the last seven days.