BREAKING NEWS: Spanish Airports Ready to Receive 100 Flights on Sunday

Airports across the whole of Spain are open and ready to welcome over 100 flights this Sunday.

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez today announced that the end of the lockdown officially comes into operation on midnight June 21st, at the same time it was learned that flights are booked and ready for the first large influx of European tourists to Spanish destinations for months.

From tomorrow, the airports are open to the arrival of European tourists, with strict security measures in place including temperature checks.

-- Advertisement --



More to follow tomorrow.