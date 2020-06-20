International media interest in Balearic pilot tourism project “unprecedented” promotion for Spain’s holiday islands

INTERNATIONAL media coverage of the Balearics’ pilot tourism project represents an “unprecedented” promotion of the Spanish holiday islands, according to the regional government.

The Balearic administration said the media interest in the initiative, which made the islands the first destination in Spain to receive foreign tourists since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, has “exceeded all expectations.”

German holidaymakers have been travelling to Mallorca and Ibiza this week on ‘safe travel corridor’ flights between Germany and the Balearics without having to go into a 14-day quarantine.

There were around 50 accredited media from Italy, France, Holland, Finland, Germany and the UK at the plan presentation in the Mallorca capital Palma.

Throughout the week the project has featured in numerous national and international travel publications, while images of the first German tourists landing at Mallorca airport on Monday were broadcast on major European TV channels.

The Balearic government said coverage in Germany had reached an audience of some 55 million and a further three million in the UK, the islands’ two main tourist markets.

The project has hit the headlines in Spain too.

“The image of the destination has arrived at millions of homes, representing an incalculable promotion”, the regional administration commented.

Also this week, Balearic President Francina Armengol, regional Tourism and Employment minister Iago Negueruela and the islands’ Tourism director general Rosana Morillo have been giving national and international press interviews, including with the BBC and CNN.