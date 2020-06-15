WATCH: TUI optimistic about tourism season in Spain holiday island Mallorca

TUI chief executive Sebastian Ebel said he is optimistic about Mallorca having a good tourist season.

Pla pilot Avui reactivam el turisme. A poc a poc. Amb controls de temperatura, qüestionaris i seguiment diari. Seguretat, pels que hi som i pels que vénen. Zveřejnil(a) Govern de les Illes Balears dne Pondělí 15. června 2020



Speaking on Monday at a news conference to present the pilot project allowing Germans to travel to the Balearics for holidays through so-called safe travel corridors, the TUI head also said he hoped this year’s season on the island would be extended.

-- Advertisement --



Balearic Island Presdent Francina Armengol has expressed the hope the season will run until the end of the year.

Ebel said he had been surprised by the number of bookings, and issued assurances that the tourism group had the capacity to increase its flight offer in the short-term.

He also commented on the value of the pilot project, despite it being cut short by a week following Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s announcement on Sunday that Spain is bringing forward reopening its borders with Schengen zone countries, with the exception of Portugal, from July 1 to June 22.

He described the initiative as “a fantastic marketing opportunity”, referring to the enormous amount of media coverage it has attracted.

“If we had had to pay for this publicity campaign, the money would not be enough,“ he said.

Both TUI and the Balearic Island government see the project as a good way to test the healthy safety protocols and measures put in place due to the new situation created by the Covid-19 pandemic, and to project the archipelago as a safe holiday destination.

Ebel pointed out that Mallorca has long been a favourite holiday choice for Germans, expressing the view that the hospitality and the high health standards will encourage people who are still uncertain to come.”