BREAKING NEWS: Spain Agrees to Allow British Holidaymakers to Enter Country Without Quarantine from Tomorrow

Spain’s Foreign Affairs Minister Arancha González Laya has announced today that British citizens will be allowed to enter Spain without the threat of quarantine from June 21.

“We are going to allow British visitors to enter Spain without the need for quarantine, just like the rest of the citizens from the EU and the Schengen zone from June 21,” González Laya stated during an interview with the BBC today.

She said Spain’s decision was partly out of respect for the hundreds of thousands of British citizens who have second homes in Spain. “We want to make sure that we fulfill our commitment to treat British citizens similarly to those of other EU Member States from an epidemiological point of view,” she explained. However, all holidaymakers will have to adhere to three tests involving documentation checks, temperature checks and visual health checks.

If the passenger fails any of the three checks, they will be seen by a doctor, according to the Spanish government. Travellers must also fill in a form detailing where they plan to stay during their trip and whether they’ve previously had coronavirus.

Although Spain has agreed to allow British holidaymakers to come to Spain without quarantine, the arrangement is not reciprocal for travellers from Spain to the UK. But talks are in progress between the UK and Spain and other European countries to form “air bridges”, which could allow people to travel abroad without having to go into quarantine upon arriving at their destination and when they return home.