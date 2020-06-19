Spain Registers Increase in New Covid-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours

Spain’s Ministry of Health has confirmed a slight increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 154 new coronavirus cases were detected today, compared to 143 yesterday. The majority of these new cases have been once again diagnosed in Madrid with 44, followed by Catalunia (32) and Aragón (25). Around 1,994 people with the disease are reported to be receiving hospital treatment, with 312 in intensive care units.

Spain has registered 245,575 Covid-19 cases confirmed by PCR test since the pandemic began back in March. The total number of deaths from the disease in the country has been adjusted to 28,315, which includes an additional 1,179 since the last count some 13 days ago. However, several Government agencies do not agree with the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 total death tally and believe the total to be much higher than 40,000, as reported.