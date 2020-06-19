CONFLICTING STATISTICS: Spain’s Agencies Disagree with Health Ministry’s Adjusted Covid-19 Death Tally Claiming it’s ‘Much Higher’

Several of Spain’s government agencies have released their own data on Covid-19 fatalities during the pandemic, which conflicts with today’s Health Ministry’s “adjusted” statistics.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health today, the country’s death tally stands at 28,313. However, Government bodies, such as Spain’s National Institute of Statistics (INE), Daily Mortality Monitoring System (MoMo) and the Spanish Association of Funeral Service Professionals (Aesprof) beg to differ, and claim the figure is “much higher”. All three estimate the number of excess deaths due to the pandemic to be over 40,000 – with INE estimating 47,998 Covid-19 deaths, MoMo around 43,340 fatalities and Aesprof 43,985.

The Ministry of Health has defended today’s “adjusted” figures, claiming that its results are “transparent” as it counts only deceased cases who had a positive PCR test confirming Covid-19, whereas the data from NIE, Momo and Aesprof also take into account “probable” coronavirus cases, which the Ministry of Health has not included.

According to Spain’s Director of the Centre for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, around 13,000 fatalities that were originally included in the death toll by the Carlos III Health Institute during the country’s State of Alarm, “could not be directly linked to Sars-CoV-2,” and have now been removed from the country’s official death tally, as reported.