Madrid’s Covid-19 Fatalities Drop Sharply by 75% & New Coronavirus Cases Decline by 50%

According to the latest figures from Spain’s health authorities, Madrid has reported just one coronavirus death in the last 24 hours, compared to four yesterday.

New Covid-19 infections have also practically halved in the last 24 hours – from 43 yesterday to 23 today. The official death toll for Madrid from the disease stands at around 8,691, followed by Cataluña (5,587), Castilla-La Mancha (2,945), Castilla y León, (1,928), País Vasco (1,424), Andalucía (1,404), Valencia (1,332), Aragón (826), Galicia (609), Extremadura (508), Navarra (490), La Rioja (362), Asturias (314), Baleares (209), Cantabria (202), Canarias (151), Murcia (148) and Ceuta (4).

The Ministry of Health finally updated the number of Covid-19 deaths after 13 days without updating the statistics. The figures have increased by 1,177 deaths to 28,313 this Friday, according to the Director of the Centre for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón. Around 13,000 deaths originally included in the death toll by the Carlos III Health Institute during the state of alarm, however “could not be directly blamed to Sars-CoV-2,” and have now been removed from the death tally confirmed Simón, as reported.