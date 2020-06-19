Spain’s Ministry of Health Finally Confirms Latest Coronavirus Death Toll

The Ministry of Health has finally updated Spain’s total number of Covid-19 deaths since the pandemic began – after 13 days.

The figures have increased by 1,177 deaths to 28,313 this Friday, since the last official count some 13 days ago, according to the Director of the Centre for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón. Around 13,000 deaths that were originally included in the death toll by the Carlos III Health Institute during the country’s State of Alarm, however “could not be directly blamed to Sars-CoV-2,” and have now been removed from the country’s official death tally, confirmed Simón.

Along with the Minister of Health Salvador Illa during a press conference today, Simón attributed the absence of updated statistics over the last thirteen days “due to adjusting to the new methodology”. “This is the base figure from which we will work from now,” said Simon, adding that he hopes “the new system will end the controversy over the Covid-19 death toll”. Further details on new coronavirus cases and hospitalisations will be released later today.