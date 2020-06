UK: Premier League Fixtures for Next Part of Season Announced with Matches nearly EVERY Day on Free TV

THE British Premier League has released the next round of fixtures, with almost every game available to watch on free-to-air TV.

Now all fans will know exactly when their teams are in action until the end of the season on July 26.

The first match of the second set of game is on July 4, with Norwich hosting Brighton in an important relegation six-pointer.

The Premier League was welcomed back into the hearts of millions yesterday, resuming play after many month off the pitch.

Here’s the lowdown on the second round of Premier League matches:

Saturday July 4

Norwich vs Brighton 12.30pm – BT

Leicester vs C Palace 3pm – Sky / Pick

Man Utd vs Bournemouth 3pm – BT

Wolves vs Arsenal 5.30pm – Sky

Chelsea vs Watford 8pm – Sky

Sunday July 5

Burnley vs Sheff Utd 12pm – Sky / Pick

Newcastle vs West Ham 2pm – Sky

Liverpool vs Aston Villa 4.30pm – Sky

Southampton vs Man City 7pm – BBC

Monday July 6

Tottenham vs Everton 8pm – Sky

Tuesday July 7

C Palace vs Chelsea 6pm – Sky

Watford vs Norwich 6pm – Sky / Pick

Arsenal vs Leicester 8.15pm – Sky

Wednesday July 8

Man City vs Newcastle 6pm – BT

Sheff Utd vs Wolves 6pm – Sky

West Ham vs Burnley 6pm – BT

Brighton vs Liverpool 8.15pm – Sky

Thursday July 9

Bournemouth vs Tottenham 6pm – Sky / Pick

Everton vs Southampton 6pm – Prime

Aston Villa vs Man Utd 8.15pm – Sky

Saturday July 11

Norwich vs West Ham 12.30pm – BT

Watford vs Newcastle 12.30pm – Prime

Liverpool vs Burnley 3pm – BT

Sheff Utd vs Chelsea 5.30pm – Sky

Brighton vs Man City 8pm – Sky

Sunday July 12

Wolves vs Everton 12pm – Sky / Pick

Aston Villa vs C Palace 2pm – Sky

Tottenham vs Arsenal 4.30pm – Sky

Bournemouth vs Leicester 7pm – Sky / Pick

Monday July 13

Man Utd vs Southampton 8pm – Sky / Pick