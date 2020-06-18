Street facelifts in Spain’s Costa Almeria town Cuevas del Almanzora

Cuevas del Almanzora Council is ploughing on with works to give streets in the town a facelift.

CALLE San Agustin is the latest to undergo major changes as part of the Almeria provincial council 2019-2020 PFEA Rural Employment Development Programme.

The works include improvements to pavements and road surfaces and the installation of new lampposts equipped with LED technology.

Water and wastewater networks are also getting an overhaul, thanks to a collaboration with the Galasa water company.

Similar works on Calle San San Sebastian have already been completed, and works are due to get going on Calle Observacion shortly.