Spain’s Costa del Sol Offers FREE Holidays for the Over 65s – Are You Eligible?

The Costa del Sol is offering a free holiday for those aged over 65, thanks to an investment of 420,000 euros by Malaga’s government.

Those over 65 and registered in one of Malaga’s municipalities of less than 20,000 residents are encouraged to apply. If you fulfil the requirements, you are entitled to enjoy a free two-night stay in Ronda, Antequera, Torrox, Mijas, Marbella or the centre of Málaga. The applications process opens on June 22 and will close on July 3.

You will need to take a copy of DNI/NIE and copy of ‘empradonamiento’ (proof of address) certificate. Those applying can be accompanied by a partner that meets the same requirements or with a dependant (restrictions apply). Forms and accompanying documents need to be taken to, or sent to, las Oficinas de Registro de los Ayuntamientos or en el Registro General de la Diputación de Málaga (c/Pacífico, 54). For more information, or to download the form, click here.

The offer is expected to benefit around 2,500 people over the age of 65, providing a boost to the tourism industry. Right now holiday bookings on the Costa del Sol for July and August have crept up to 50%, according to Tourism Costa del Sol. The province’s tourism authorities are confident that bookings will increase further as a result of “last minute” holidays thanks to borders opening up early, as reported.