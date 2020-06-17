Spain: Minister of Health Salvador Illa Warns State of Alarm will be Activated if Outbreaks Increase

Minister of Health for Spain, Salvador Illa, addressed the nation today, as Spain gradually emerges from months of lockdown restrictions.

Mr Illa talked of how the lockdown had achieved a great deal, with Spanish citizens making significant sacrifices to make it work.

But he warned that if reports of coronavirus outbreaks in Spain continued, the state of alarm would have to be reactivated.

-- Advertisement --



He did balance that statement by saying that a total lockdown could probably be avoided, if things go according to plan and outbreaks are contained effectively.

The news comes as Spain gears up for the tourist season, preparing to welcome tourists from most countries, although with uncertainty surrounding British travellers at the current time.