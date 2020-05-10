Spain’s Minister of Health Says He Won’t Moving Malaga’s Costa del Sol and Granada Into Phase 1 Despite Backlash From Costa del Sol

The Minister of Health in Spain, Salvador Illa, has assured that Spain’s Government will not “contemplate revising any reports” to move Malaga or Granada into phase 1 before expected.

Illa argues that these will not be revised because the reports are “analysed and elaborated with the maximum attention to detail and are based on the proposals transferred by autonomous communities”.

When asked at a press conference whether the Government was planning to review its reports so that some territories such as Malaga and Granada, could advance to the next phase earlier than expected, Illa rejected the notion explaining that this had been a “prudent review carried out in bilateral meetings” which would not be changed.

Illa went on to explain that “when the epidemic evolves in all the autonomous communities, we will analyse them based on the new data with the same care and always with the maximum criterion of prudence” as he warns that this initial transitional phase must be approached with great caution.