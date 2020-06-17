Spain: Messi Now Has Second-Most Penalties in La Liga after Ronaldo

Lionel Messi’s penalty record inched above Ronaldo’s yesterday when Barcelona took on Leganes.

The superstar player faced a foul that gave him his 56th penalty-kick in La Liga games, placing him on the same level as Real Madrid’s legendary Hugo Sanchez.

Sanchez and Messi are now just five penalties behind Christiano Ronaldo, who hold the record with 61.

La Liga has returned to its fixtures with a very different look for fans of the Spanish league.

Without an audience, viewers have the option of having a crowd superimposed on the stands to provide a bit of atmosphere.

There are extra safety measures in place to protect players, broadcasters and technical staff as matches are in play. These include ball boys disinfecting balls every time they leave the pitch, no handshakes or huddled goal celebrations.

Nevertheless, matches played so far have provided football fans with a huge amount of entertainment as we exit the coronavirus crisis.