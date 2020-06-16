Residents from Madrid Flock Down to Party in Costa del Sol’s Marbella and San Pedro Despite Spain’s Travel Restrictions

Madrid now enjoys greater freedoms given that they have entered Phase 2 of the de-escalation plan, however, many residents have flocked down to the Costa del Sol despite the national travel restrictions imposed by the Government.

Individuals from Madrid have always had a great affinity for coastal areas such as the Costa del Sol, and more specifically Marbella and San Pedro which typically attracts well-off Madrileños in the summer season.

Spain has been relaxing its measures, however, travelling between regional communities is still prohibited until the state of alarm ends on June 21.

This weekend, luxury beach bars in Marbella were full of individuals from Madrid partying away without a care in the world.

Famous Spanish actors and television personalities, who typically live in Madrid, were spotted at the Playa Padre beach club which brought doubts as to whether they flouted lockdown rules to come and enjoy the party in Marbella.

At a restaurant in the San Pedro area, there was also a family party sat at the dinner table discussing the drive down to Madrid as well as an abundance of people thick Madrid accents and license plates pertaining to the capital city.