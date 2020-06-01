Prime Minister Sanchez Says Mobility and Travel Across Spain Will Be Allowed from June 21

THE Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, assures that this will be the last extension to the State of Alarm and that de-escalation will move along swiftly, as he confirms that, if all goes well, inter-state mobility and travel across Spain will be allowed after June 21.

Pedro Sanchez has announced that this last and ultimate period of the State of Alarm will be “much lighter,” as he was optimistic after his meeting with the various autonomous regions on Sunday.

Sanchez was pleased to announce that the “evolution is much better than we had anticipated” so, as long as there are no unforeseen events, from June 21, the first day of the last extension of the State of Alarm, which is to be voted for on Wednesday, will also include mobility throughout the national territory.

The Prime Minister is optimistic on health and economic terms, as he assures that the autonomous regions across Spain will soon regain responsibility for their given territories. Sanchez is confident that after June 8, territories may begin shifting their focus back onto economic recovery, which is compounded by the European fund.

-- Advertisement --



Sanchez has also vouched for the notion of Europe saving Europe in the “Marshall Plan.” This investment plan involves a €140 billion investment in the tourism and automative sectors across the union.

Tourism is essential to the Spanish economy and has also been the most affected sector due to the dramatic quarantine measures and health crisis. Since there has been no inter mobility within Spain, nor has there been any international visitors, the sector is in dire shape. Car sales across the world have also plummeted in recent months and caused knock on consequences such as the closure of the Nissan plant in Barcelona which has caused thousands of jobs to be lost.

Nevertheless, Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucia has put his foot down in regard to Sanchez and demanded that there be equality in treatment amongst the regional communities in regard to the distribution and management of these European funds.

Moreno highlights that there have been unequal privileges bestowed between communities and sees an extension to the State of Alarm as unnecessary. “Andalucia will not come after any other community” declares Moreno.

He insists that the regional community must progress in unison and advance jointly into Phase 3 which is set to begin next week on June 8. He claims that the decision to leave Granada and Costa del Sol’s Malaga in Phase 1 was a mistake and consequences of unfair treatment.

The president of the Junta considers that “there is no need to make distinctions between provinces that already meet the requirements” and argues that “Andalucia has nine times less incidence than the average recorded for the rest of the country,” and he considers the “critical phase” of the pandemic has been overcome.