Love Island star admits to racist text messages

LOVE Island’s Connor Durman has apologised for sending racist text messages to an ex-girlfriend.

The 25-year-old TV star said the Black Lives Matter movement had made him step up and admit he had sent the messages. He took to his Instagram feed to make the announcement.

Connor, who is now in a relationship with fellow Love Islander Sophie Piper, said that lockdown and the Black Lives Matters movement had given him time to reflect on the comments he had made during a heated conversation with his ex-girlfriend.

He said: “I would like to say that I’m extremely sorry for my inappropriate and racist remarks written in the messages.”

Coffee bean salesman Connor went on to say that he had learned a lot from the BLM movement and was going to do everything he could to support it on his social media platforms moving forward.