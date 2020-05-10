Rumours of Love Island 2020 being revived and filmed in Spain’s Canary Islands days waiting to be confirmed

Love Island 2020 was cancelled recently and put on the back burner until next year but now it has been revealed that bosses at ITV2 may carry on and film in the Canary Islands.

ITV bosses are said to be weighing up options to shoot the hit reality romance show later this year in the Canary Islands after coronavirus lockdown procedures scuppered initial plans to air the series this summer.

An autumn edition of the show could be on the cards instead, with a Spanish Island different to the traditional setting of Mallorca being lined up as a possible location as insiders say it would be too cold at that time of the year.

Potential contestants who had already been approached to feature in the winter edition have been asked to remain single by show bosses who hope the ongoing global health crisis could be controlled enough come September to safely film a seventh season of the smash show.

-- Advertisement --

The reality show is just one of many programmes that have had to halt production after Britain was plunged into lockdown to combat Covid-19.