UK BREAKING: US Fighter Jet Crashes into North Sea off Yorkshire during Training Flight, Pilot still Missing

A US Air Force F-15C Eagle fighter jet has dramatically crashed into the North Sea off the coast of Yorkshire.

The crash happened as the jet was part of a four-jet formation training exercise, when the pilot appeared to lose control of his aircraft.

A massive search and rescue mission has been launched in an attempt to locate the pilot of the single-seater fighter, which has been based in Suffolk at RAF Lakenheath.

It is unclear what caused the incident which happened at 9.40am this morning.

The fighter jets had been taking part in a routine formation drill over the North Sea off Flamborough Head in Yorkshire.

A statement from the Royal Air Force said: “The aircraft was from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Leakenheath, United Kingdom. At the time of the accident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board.

“The cause of the crash as well as the status of the pilot are unknown at this time and UK Search and Rescue have been called to support.”

Two RNLI lifeboats and a helicopter are in attendance at the crash site, as three US Boeing KC-135 Stratotankers circle above.